A man in his early 40s was shocked to find a whopping £122k (over N113 million) in his account which previously had just £1 (N933)

When he reported to the bank about the unexpected credit alert, he was first told by the financial institution that the money was his

The man said he was flabbergasted the bank allowed him to move the money to another account but then received another update from them within a day

A 41-year-old man, identified as Urslaan Khan, went to bed with just £1 (N933) but woke up to find £122k (over N113 million) in it.

Daily Mail reported that Urslaan, from East London, immediately reported the transaction to his bank, Gatehouse Bank.

He was happy to hear from the bank that he could keep the money. Infact, he moved the money to his Barclays account.

Bank makes a U-turn

In a quick turn of events, the bank soon realised its error and asked the man to return the money.

According to Daily Record, Urslaan returned the money to the bank on October 2 and had this to say about the whopping error:

"I had £1 (N933) in my savings account. I'd set up a standing order, where £200 is meant to drop from there into my current account, but I didn't have the money in there for that to happen.

"When it did, I went to check my balance - and it said £122k. It's not only the case that they put the money in my account - they even allowed me to transfer it over to my Barclays account."

Man's account erroneously credited with N24 billion state allocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Julien, had mistakenly received a state allocation of N24 billion into his account.

The bank accidentally put more than N24 billion into his account, and he withdrew about N750 million to spend before he was caught.

The bank tried to get the money back from Julien, but he did not cooperate. They reported him to the Fraud Squad, a special unit of the police that deals with crimes like this.

Julien faces a charge of larceny and would have to go to court to explain why he took the money that was not his.

