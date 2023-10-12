A Nigerian mother faced criticism after sharing a picture of her child's easy assignment on a Facebook group

While some members of the group provided helpful answers to the assignment she shared, others criticised the mother

The critics expressed their anger at Maryam for seeking assistance with a straightforward assignment

A Nigerian mother, Maryam Isah, recently took to a Facebook group, Omamstar, to request help with her child's assignment.

Sharing a photo of the question, she asked fellow group members to provide answers, expressing her need for assistance.

She said;

“Please someone should help me with this assignment ooo. I will be in the comment section.”

Criticisms trail post of mother seeking help for child's assignment

Upon seeing the assignment, some members of the Facebook group criticized Maryam for seeking help with what appeared to be an easy task.

They expressed their opinions in the comment section, highlighting their disbelief that such a straightforward question required assistance.

However, amidst the backlash, a few group members offered helpful answers to Maryam's request, providing support and assistance with the assignment.

Reactions as mum seeks help for daughter's assignment

Netizens in the comments section have penned down their thoughts about the mother's post.

Akinloye Idowu Grace said:

“Abeg mummies let also teach ourselves by participating in there assignments and we should not always be social media addicts. SHALOM.”

Sunshine Glory reacted:

“What is in this Assignment that you brought on social media Nawah, Common sense is no longer Common again abeg.”

Uchenna lloka commented:

"Let him or her take it back to the teacher & let the teacher explain. Giving u the answer will not help that child. Especially when it's time for test.”

Ifeoma Uchendu commented:

“Is well less hIp each other's wit love in any area somebody by ur side need help always try to hIp we all need help from each to survive in one way or the other politely please.”

Ladi James said:

“Air dog pen bed fan gun.”

Nwogu Oluchi Azubuike Okoye said:

“It's well ooo, am sure you must have gotten the answers.”

See the post below:

Widow displays unusual assignment given to little daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl who got enrolled at a new school faced disappointment when her sincere answer to a question about who pays their school fees was marked incorrect by the teacher.

The little girl, who has known her mum to play both father and mother roles since her dad's passing, ticked "mother" as the answer. According to the post on a closed Facebook group, the teacher marked down the pupil, an action which left the child's mother in anguish due to the authenticity of her daughter's response. The young widow has been shouldering the responsibilities of both parents since her husband's demise.

With two daughters to care for, she made the difficult decision to change schools, hoping for better educational opportunities. Since her daughters have never experienced a father taking them to school or providing for their needs, they have always seen their mother as their sole caregiver.

