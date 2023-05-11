A Nigerian father has lamented bitterly on social media as he displays the tough assignment his four-year-old son was given

While sharing a video online, the man questioned why his son would be given such an assignment at his tender age

The teacher had given the little boy a task to draw his aunty and another person using a mopping stick

A Nigerian father has cried out on social media after seeing the assignment his four-year-old son was given.

The little boy was asked by his teacher to draw and colour someone using a mopping stick. He was also asked to draw his aunt and mother at work.

Dad laments over tough assignment given to 4-year-old son Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The assignment provoked the boy's father who promised to take the assignment straight to the teacher so she could solve it herself.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, he lamented in vernacular:

"See me see problem I no just understand o. See my pikin wey never reach 5 years. Them dey give am homework for inside school una dey see am? They say Draw and colour someone mopping. For this kind age? See this one. Draw and colour your aunty.

"Na this kind age them dey do drawing for inside school? Person wey una go teach how to write or spell. Na only drawing una dey do. Tomorrow I dey go the school. The teacher must do this homework. If she no do am for my presence, I go close down the school."

Social media reactions

Zikofafriqa said:

"There’s nothing wrong with drawing and painting at his age. It’s a good way to tap into the creative side of kids."

Mathrisah wrote:

"Gone are the days when lantern and Macmillan books were in use."

Taiwo_junzi commented:

"Draw your mummy at work when no be say na Leo Davinci you born."

Kokotoluhii reacted:

“Mobbing” or “Mopping”? I think you’re worried about the wrong thing."

Mjbriefstore_luxuryhair said:

"Our education syllabus or curriculum should be corrected. Some of all these kids knows nothing unlike when we were growing up. Our education system is dropping gradually."

Obi_baller added:

"Mobbing, lol, you should be more concerned about what they are even teaching your kid in that school."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng