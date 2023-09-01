A touching video on TikTok captures two twin siblings reuniting with each other after many years apart

In the lovely video, the twin children broke down in tears as they hugged each other tightly while someone filmed

Netizens who watched the video got so emotional as they inquired to know the reason behind the separation

A TikTok user with the handle @babycare335 has shared an emotional reunion video of two siblings.

The young lady had just reunited with her long-lost twin brother after years of searching for him.

Lady finds twin brother after years of searching Photo credit: @babycare335/TikTok.

Twin siblings hug tightly amid tears

The emotional reunion was marked by tight hugs and tears as the siblings embraced each other.

According to Babycare's description, the twins were separated when their parents' relationship crashed.

The mother kept the girl, while the father took custody of the boy. After years of longing to be reunited, fate brought them back together.

The video was captioned:

“After so many years of searching, this young lady finally met her twin brother allegedly, they both separated when their parents had to go their separate ways. The mother kept the girl and the father kept the boy.”

The video showcased the overwhelming emotions experienced by the twins as they finally met.

The joy and relief were evident as they tightly embraced each other, their tears serving as a testament to the depth of their connection.

Reactions as twin siblings reunite after years apart

@nieceyK commented:

“How I united my mother to her twin sis it was really sweet.”

@user9217821261795 reacted:

“Separating twins can be tremendous pain for both. They now will never be separated again. Such a heartwarming video to see the two reconnect.”

@elismuturi said:

“Please do something to your brother his not in good shape.”

@bali said:

“Gal plz give your twin bro a new life.”

@Marumo commented:

“Both parents died and they were taken in by different relatives.”

@user2812980391495 said:

“You see the power and love of a mother she will do everything to take good care of her children but look at the boy the father failed.”

@mware wa kamunva said:

“When divorce came they never think about the kids, and love of growing together, may God heal all marriages so that they can take care of their kids.”

Watch the video below:

Man meets family members after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family, finally ended as he met with them recently. Recall that Legit.ng shared Idowu's story online and gave an update that he established contact with them after our report.

Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos were of him and his older twin brothers. According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family. His words: "30 years reunion with my siblings in Lagos State. This is the picture of me and my twins but my eldest brother lives in Abuja. Thank you to Legit.ng.We love you." Sadly, Idowu found out that his dad, Adefalu Adewole, had passed away.

