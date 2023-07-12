Results of the National Common Entrance Examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) have been released, with a total of six students scoring 01 in the 202.

Andrew Adejo, the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, announced the development while explaining the breakdown of the scores in Abuja on Wednesday, July 12.

According to the breakdown, 72,865 registered for the examination as against the 71,738 registered for the examination in 2022.

The highest number of pupils, with 18,644, are from Lagos, while Taraba State has the lowest, 102. 38,801 females and 34,064 males registered.

She said:

"We are making progress with bridging the gender parity; Sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty-nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination."

