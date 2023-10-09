A funny video of a boy named Rasheed hilariously responding to a question about Naira Marley has gone viral

According to the bold little boy, if Naira Marley gives him money to drop his ongoing case, he will fight him

Netizens have reacted massively to the video while labelling all 'Rasheeds' as stubborn in the comments section

A Nigerian boy, Rasheed, has sparked a frenzy on social media after speaking on Naira Marley's ongoing court case concerning late singer, Mohbad.

A hilarious video captured the amusing reaction of Rasheed who was asked what he would do if Naira Marley offered him money to drop the case.

Little boy promises to beat Naira Marley Photo credit: @naijaeverything/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Rasheed confidently stated that he would fight Naira Marley and even threatened to "blow his mouth" if he failed to bring his men.

He said;

“I will slap him; Is he mad? If he doesn't bring his men, I will fight him one-on-one. Once he doesn't use men-men, I will finish him one-on-one.”

Reactions as boy speaks on Naira Marley's case with Mohbad

After watching the viral video, netizens have taken to the comments section to jokingly label all individuals named Rasheed as stubborn.

@ijesaekun said:

“All Rasheed wey I know na stubborn this boy fit stone Marley from afar and run.”

@officialolayiwolaayinde reacted:

“Rasheedi Elenu.”

@iam.starlion said:

“This Rasheed go collect money oo?”

@big_baby4| reacted:

“Most rasheed no normal.”

@funnynewton101 said:

“What is this, typical Yoruba. Trenches kid.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng