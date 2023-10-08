Global site navigation

“Naira Marley Will Enjoy My Charity”: Seun Kuti Shares Renovations He Made at Panti Cell in Video
Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake
  • Seun Kuti has opened up about the renovation he made at Panti cell after he slapped a police officer and was arrested
  • The Afrobeat star, in a viral video, revealed he renovated the toilet, floor, wall and shower at Panti Cell
  • Seun, however, caused a stir after he said the likes of Naira Marley and others who might end up at the cell would enjoy his charitable work

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti is trending on social media over a video of him speaking about the renovation he made at the Panti cell after his release.

Seun, who made headlines after he was detained for slapping a police officer, revealed he renovated the toilet, floor, wall, and shower after he left the cell.

Seun Kuti, Naira Marley
Seun Kuti has extended his charity to Naira Marley. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @nairamarley
Source: Twitter

He further added that people like embattled Naira Marley and others who might end up in the cell would enjoy his charitable work.

Seun said:

“I gave my people money to renovate that cell, to change the toilet, shower, and paint the walls. I paid for it out of my pocket because I realized I could end up back there tomorrow. At least, Naira (Naira Marley) can enjoy my charity there.”

Watch the video below:

People react to Seun Kuti's video

Seun's comment sparked different reactions from netizens. See some of them below:

el_crystalz:

"Incase you return."

db_naturals_:

"You’ve done the lord’s work my brother."

boothmaster.ng:

"Nice one bro, u go Dey encourage people to go Panti now."

jaytallest15:

"He said u fit go verify if u dey doubt lol."

e.n.i.o.l.a.o.l.u.w.a:

"You sef don do community service. You try my brother."

akin9ja:

"He said he fit even return there werey egbon adugbo."

brazyybanks:

"Others will do less than this. AND THE WHOLE WORLD WILL KNOW ON INSTAGRAM. Kudos to you boss @bigbirdkuti."

Court summons Naira Marley over alleged internet fraud

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley might have found himself in more trouble as the EFCC made a statement revealing that a production warrant was issued against him.

The EFCC revealed the production warrant was issued by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This comes amid Naira Marley's arrest over Mohbad's death.

