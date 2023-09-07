A man amazed many people as he modified an iPhone XR to a recent version with a new battery and screen

The man increased the phone's RAM to 256G with a neater blue case that could pass the phone for a new one

People who watched his tutorial video capturing the process wondered if he could work on their devices

A mobile phone specialist converted an iPhone XR to a 13 Pro Max version as he dismantled all the components.

The phone engineer (@phonetalkzzz) carefully placed the components on the table with proper labelling to avoid mixing things up.

The man opened the iPhone XR and brought out its components. Photo source: @phonetalkzzz

Source: TikTok

iPhone XR or iPhone 13 Pro Max?

He brought an iPhone 13 pro max case and rearranged them inside. He also gave the phone a new screen in a tutorial video.

The modification to 13 Pro Max stirred diverse reactions. It also had a better battery and a true tone feature. The same man once modified an iPhone 6s.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lukueloges asked:

"Can u do it whit iphone 14 pro max to iphone 3G?"

KHALIFA asked:

"Can you fix 12 pro earpiece speaker?"

Ramesh Perera wondered:

"What happened cameras?"

Private… said:

"But it has only one camera."

Owusu Kyei Baffour said:

"Dem dey chop wanna money paa oh."

Temesgen Girmay said:

"What about the camera? is there a way to upgrade it?"

Rocky asked:

"Can you convert IPhone SE to 12 pro max?"

Itż Benjamin Gentle said:

"I wish to get mine done."

TOP-SHOTTA247 said:

"Can you do mine from XR to iPhone 12 Pro space grey or gold."

Okuma said:

"Make God nor let person buy Xmas say na 13 pro max."

BecomingMe wondered:

"So if you buy 13 pro max how do you know it’s a modified phone?"

Source: Legit.ng