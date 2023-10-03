There is good news for Nigerian nurses who wish to relocate and work in Canada, as a new pathway has opened

The Nova Scotia College of Nursing in the Province of Nova Scotia has opened an application portal to license qualified nurses from Nigeria

The immigration opportunity is open to both licenced and unlicensed Nigerian nurses who hold a recognised nursing qualification

The Nova Scotia College of Nursing, NSCN, announced two licencing pathways for Nigerian nurses willing to work in Canada.

The prestigious nursing college is located in the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, and it is seeking nurses from Nigeria who want to qualify to work in the Canadian medical industry.

In a post on its website, the NSCN said it is working with partners to help match qualifying nurses to comprehensive immigration, settlement, and employment supports in Nova Scotia.

Part of the information reads:

"Before you begin the application process, on behalf of our provincial partners, you are invited to participate in a survey to help match you to comprehensive immigration, settlement, and employment supports in Nova Scotia that are tailored to your specific needs. The survey is managed by Nova Scotia’s International Community of Health Workers Engagement (NICHE) program at Nova Scotia Health and is intended to collect information about the type of support you may need."

The NSCN said nurses from seven countries are qualified to apply for the licencing and immigration opportunity.

The seven countries are the Philippines, India, Nigeria, Australia, US, UK or New Zealand.

Two pathways for Nigerian nurses to get licensed and work in Nova Scotia, Canada

According to the nursing body, there are two pathways for Nigerian nurses to follow if they would like to be licensed to work in Canada. One is for those nurses already registered in Nigeria, and the other is for those who hold nursing qualifications but are not registered in Nigeria.

The NSCN outlines the pathways:

"The expedited pathway: You are an international nurse who is registered and holds a current licence that entitles you to practice as an RN in the Philippines, India, Nigeria, Australia, US, UK or New Zealand

"The non-expedited pathway: You are an international nurse who does not hold a current licence to practice as an RN in Canada or the seven designated countries."

The information adds that there are no fees attached as the application for the nursing licencing is absolutely free. It says the application must be submitted online through the application portal.

