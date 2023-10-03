A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mum and her newborn baby being cuddled by their grandmother has gone viral

The new mum, who experienced the joy of motherhood for the first time, shared the precious moment that meant so much to her

The clip showed the grandma holding the baby gently and rocking her as she expressed her love and happiness

A touching video of a Nigerian mum showing her newborn baby receiving a loving embrace from their grandmother has captured the attention of many online.

The new mum, who welcomed her first child into the world, posted the sweet moment that filled her with gratitude and joy.

Young lady feels fulfilled as mother holds her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@chigozirim.1

Source: TikTok

The video showed the grandma cradling the baby in her arms, rocking her gently, and cooing at the little one.

The grandma’s eyes sparkled with love and happiness as she held her granddaughter close to her heart.

The beautiful video showcased the strong connection between three generations of women and touched the hearts of many who watched it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Giftygold reacted:

"I pray my mum will hold mine in good health Amen."

OluchukwU Chizoba said:

"Lord I pray you answer my prayers on time so my mom can help me carry my baby too."

Hair by bella wrote:

"Congrats all mom will witness this in Jesus name amen."

Favour36038 commented:

"My mom will live long to carry all my children Amen. Congratulations!"

Quinvee25:

"I pray my mom holds mine too soon...congratulations."

BigBaby:

"Chai so proud of my mom. My mom will carry my own soon."

