A video of a grandma who was over the moon to see one of her daughters who came in for a visit has gone viral on TikTok

The grandma was so happy to see the daughter that she started to dance with joy

Her happiness also made her dash out of the house which the kids thought was odd and chased after her to check if she was alright

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A heartwarming video of a cheerful grandmother who was ecstatic to see one of her daughters who surprised her with a visit has warmed hearts.

The grandma was so thrilled to see the daughter that she burst into a lively dance and clapping her hands with a big smile on her face.

Grandma went to hug her daughter too. Photo credit: @bazookanice

Source: TikTok

Grandma's emotional moment on seeing her daughter

Her exuberance also made her sprint out of the house, leaving the kids puzzled and curious. They followed her outside to see what she was up to and make sure she was okay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Find the video of the dancing grandma below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the grandma below:

@OsasD'Klown reacted:

"Una Dey ask where Edede Dey go? Edede wan go call her closed friend. Over happiness."

@godwingold7 said:

"Those ladies don't have respect 4 mama,U see mama dancing u still stand one place till mama comes to embrace u."

@mc_hotpot wrote:

"Na so my mama dey do. So Beautiful heart."

@Edith165327 commented:

"Mama don happy well well."

@User750052574631 also commented:

"Her age mate must come rejoice with her,that joy is nt complete without them,free her pls...D."

@MarkOboh:

"So lovely, she is going out as a sign that I can now leave for rest happily."

@User6963669386917:

"Mummy can dance ooo I love the song chia mama is very happy I remembered my mum she's late."

@dayobello7:

"So beautiful and adorable."

@User158470647661:

"The joy of a mother whenever she see her children back home."

@pete748484884:

"Iye is a good dancer oo."

@Zehio1808:

"Lolll& if una no quick call odede back ehn before una close eye open am many odedes go do full compound."

Energetic Nigerian grandma dances sweetly with her young 6 grandkids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it is the prayer of parents that they grow old not only to see their grandchildren but to be able to have memorable moments with them in old age.

Netizens have gushed over a video of a Nigerian granny energetically doing some dance steps with her grandkids.

The lovely clip shared on TikTok by a relative of the family showed the 6 young gandkids are the front and their granny behind as they danced their way to the sitting room.

Source: Legit.ng