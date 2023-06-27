A young-looking Nigerian woman has stunned many netizens on social media after her photos surfaced

The beautiful woman who has seven children and five grandchildren stunned netizens with her body stature

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many wishing to be like her after birth

A lady identified as @soh_marrh on TikTok has gone viral on social media after sharing pictures of her ageless mother.

The lady, who captioned the post "challenge accepted, meet my ageless mum," shared a series of gorgeous pictures of her mother who appears to be ageing backwards.

Young-looking Nigerian grandma with seven children Photo credit: @soh_marrh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite having seven children and five grandchildren, the woman still looks breathtaking and could easily be mistaken for a new bride.

The post has generated a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens expressing their amazement and admiration for her young-looking nature.

The adorable woman posed in various outfits and hairstyles, looking as beautiful and youthful as ever.

Reactions as photos of mum of 7 surfaces

@appleuser638552441 said:

“Just like my mum these women nor wan old o,”

@Ruby_Ikwen reacted:

“Na your younger sister?”

@Okafor Chioma reacted:

“She is ageing backwards.”

@Krystal said:

“Very beautiful woman.”

@Sandy commented:

“Your mom looks younger than me.”

@user9074433896038 reacted:

“If I see her for road n I don't know, sorry I will call her babe.”

@Chiommy Gold reacted:

“Woman with a heart of gold.”

@Chioma Akoma reacted:

“So that’s not your sister?”

@Joy Ozi reacted:

“You didn't post your mom. waiting to see her.”

@bellofaiza500 said:

“She is really ageless.”

@Goodness Zeno said:

“Your mom or ur younger sister.”

@Poco Messiah reacted:

“Where is your mom?”

@obioma said:

“Same with my mom, ageless queens, stainless mama.”

Watch the video below:

Young-looking mum in tears as sons return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman burst into tears as her twin sons returned to Nigeria to see her three years after she left them abroad.

One of her sons recorded the moment they made the surprise visit to Nigeria and shared the clip on TikTok. In the clip, the woman screamed and went berserk as soon as the young men made their way into the living room.

She was so excited and hugged them tightly one after the other. The young-looking woman then burst into tears. Her sister and other kids watched with love as her sons comforted her. Netizens marvelled at how young she looked.

Source: Legit.ng