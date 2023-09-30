A proud mother has shared an intriguing video to reveal the full hairs on her little daughter's body

While sharing the video, she revealed that she couldn't breathe properly when she was pregnant with her daughter

The happy mother further noted that there would be no need for artificial frontals for her baby girl when she grows up

A hairy little girl has gone viral on the TikTok app after her mother proudly shared her video.

In the adorable video, the cute baby was seen with full hairs on her head, face and other parts of her body.

Baby with full hair Photo credit: @oluchilee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum said she suffered heartburn while pregnant

Recounting her pregnancy journey, her mother revealed that she suffered a great deal of heartburn while carrying her child.

In her words:

"We no need frontal o. No wonder I cannot breathe when I get belle. You almost killed me with heartburn. Hair everywhere."

Reactions trail video of hairy baby

The video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens who were surprised at the baby's full hair.

@Sleekyvee wrote:

"Awnnn baby with full hair. Please cut small for me."

@Shantelii said:

"I can't imagine, her hair is so big. Chaiiii see wetin una dey go buy as frontal ooo."

@De_hunteezz reacted:

"Chisos. I never see baby with this kind hair ooo. This one na Esau of our time."

@Alicia commented:

"Please who is hairy between you and her dad?"

@Promise.ad replied:

"Baby so pretty."

@Didyy replied:

Omoh this one take time collect hair from God oo. See front hair na."

@Krystalkriss wrote:

"I love your baby. Some girls front hair dey like rat chop."

@Michealofficial added:

"Baby Esau."

Watch the video below:

