A heartwarming video of a little girl’s delight over her v-tech walker has captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users.

The walker, which was designed to help toddlers learn to walk with ease, was a thoughtful present from her older brother who was concerned about her late development.

Happy girl uses her walker. Photo credit: TikTok/@salina_sunshine

Source: TikTok

The video captures the moment the girl tries the walker for the first time and shows her gratitude with a radiant smile.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Enlightened Goddess reacted:

"The wiggle is just too cute."

BeauTee2213 said:

"It's the look back to be sure that her big brother is there."

Msredbone wrote:

"She is so adorable!!! l just love their relationship.... priceless."

Annediyoka commented:

"She'll walk soon my baby was the same way now l can't stop her."

Valmondtreatz:

"Awwww..he is having separation pains Sshe on the other hand is having a ball #siblinglove."

Jemi63636:

"Her happy dance is sO adobs. Cawww it's the dance for me she's how did I do brother he said like good job she buss dance she was excited."

Patricia Sanders1974:

"They are precious. Just wait till she's older it's going to be crazy lol."

Tshepiso Promise:

"She is so happy."

Odellclinton5:

"She got this big bro. Ihave been following you gUys for a while now the love he has for his little sister is priceless."

Source: Legit.ng