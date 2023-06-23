A video showing young men gathered around a shipping container that had just landed stirred reactions

Before the hardworking men opened the container up for business, they all placed their hope in God

People who saw them in prayer postures said all they asked God for would be speedily answered

A TikTok video showed when men gathered around a shipping container loaded with goods. Some men's hands were on the handle as they bowed.

Gathered in a small group, the men muttered prayers. All around them were vehicles' spare parts.

People were inspired by their trust in prayers. Photo source: @benzcity92

Source: TikTok

Spare parts container

Most of the men around the container were in their oil-stained work clothes. Only a man was in a plain white shirt and blue jeans.

People who watched the video were wowed by their faith.

TikTokers thronged the video's comment section and wished the men well, praying that all their business wishes would happen.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

akuafransowaa SAID:

"Our husbands God bless your work."

Her Majesty 23 SAID:

"After all this prayers they will charge you double."

user5010669647118 SAID:

"Hard work pays dear may God bless our hustling always."

Afia_viking said:

"We Join you to believe your prayers are answered IJN! Amen."

Ralphkofi said:

"I tap from this grace in JESUS NAME. AMEN."

QHOPHIE said:

"Some wearing white some wearing black."

omodano said:

"Container don land o. best wishes."

zubizabi953 said:

"The only way of being successful in business is prayers."

Ahmed_musa said:

"Pls how can be part of dis job I knw hw to do it well."

lamme said:

"Amen may God Almighty bless and rise the customer's and set his his light upon your businesses in jesus christ name Amen."

epiphany342 said:

"Amen to whatever you have asked from the lord, more grace."

kingslyndamukongn said:

"God is all. God bless your hustle."

Source: Legit.ng