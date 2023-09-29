A young Nigerian woman has shared a WhatsApp screenshot of a message allegedly sent by her sugar daddy

The man's wife discovered their affair and immediately collected her husband's side chick's number from his phone

Netizens have expressed their shock over the incident with many bashing the lady for staying in contact with a married man

A Nigerian lady with the handle @lizzywardrobe_and_jewelsn on TikTok has shared her experience with her sugar daddy.

She shared a screenshot of a message which she claimed was sent to her by her sugar daddy.

Sugar daddy bribes side chick to hide affair from wife Photo credit: @lizzywardrobeandjewels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The message, filled with promises of lavish gifts and vacations, also instructed her to pose as his cousin if his wife contacts her.

However, some netizens voiced scepticism, questioning the authenticity of the message and suggesting that it may be a fabrication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The message read;

“Hello baddie. My wife just collected your number from my phone lied to her that you are my distant cousin, cause I used "Sisto" to save your contact. So please baby if she calls, tell her you are my cousin.

"I promise you vacation to any country of your choice next week and I will send you 3 million now for making you lie. Hope you've ended things with that your Yeye boyfriend that always beg you for sub and urgent 2k all the time o. I want you to be mine only. Zaddy loves you.”

Lady reacts as sugar daddy promises her N3 million

In response to the controversial message, Lizzy promised to hold a giveaway for her followers if her sugar daddy delivers on his offer of N3 million.

She wrote;

“Y’all drop your account details once my zaddy sends the 3million i will do giveaway.”

Reactions as sugar daddy promises lady N3 million

Netizens have taken turns to share their thoughts about Lizzy's situation

@thrift_bybella| reacted:

“Me and you know say na lie.”

@Codedangel said:

“Imagination wan wound this wan.”

@Shima commented:

“Aaaahhhhh una too lie for this app abeg.”

@Nnenna Onuoha said:

“Which kin lie be this naw.”

@J.Oma reacted:

“I swear no be that man write this thing una too dey lie.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shows gratitude to sugar daddy who promised her N3.6 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady living in California has shown gratitude on social media to a man she claims to be her sugar daddy.

The young lady expressed that the man who is her sugar daddy always takes care of her. The lady identified simply as Queenlourdes on Twitter, shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with her sugar daddy.

She also expressed gratitude over the way the man usually takes acre of her needs. On her Twitter post she wrote: "Shoutout to my sugar daddy for always taking care of me."

Source: Legit.ng