A beautiful female soldier removed her uniform and dressed in a feminine way and instantly became a slay queen

Multiple sections have trailed the video as people marveled at her beauty when she put on the wine-coloured skirt and a black top

Apart from the skirt and top, she also put on a nice high heelled shoes that helped to bring out her femine beauty

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A female soldier transformed into a slay queen after removing her uniform and putting on a black top and a wine-coloured skirt.

A 14 seconds TikTok video posted by @carolyneomboto showed when the lady changed from a soldier into a natural beauty.

The female soldier changed from her military uniform into wine-coloured skirt and a black top. Photo credit: TikTok/@carolyneomboto.

Source: TikTok

The first scene in the video showed her in her military uniform and she looked equally beautiful.

Female soldier changes into feminine dress, goes viral

But her beauty would become more visible after she wore the wine-coloured skirt, a black top and a high heeled shoe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She showed the shoes to the camera before the transition. The skirt and top made her look more feminine.

Apart from her beautiful dress, she performed a brief dance that added colour to the video.

She has earned a lot of praise after she posted the video. Many people have said she killed the challenge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user541314490123 said:

"I bet you the best in this challenge. I saw you in the other video. I like both your heels shoes."

@osamatv91 commented:

"You are amazing! You just make me feel like, wow. So beautiful people still exist?"

@sulaiman navy reacted:

"This is what I'm talk about."

@msTina said:

"I love your fashion sense."

Two female soldiers sing and dance to Stand Strong by Davido

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two female soldiers showed off an interesting dance in a TikTok video.

The soldiers sang and danced to Stand Strong, a song made good by famous Nigerian singer, Davido.

They stood between two cars when they rendered the brief but powerful performance.

Although they were wearing their military uniforms, they were no less beautiful. They have become popular on TikTok because of the nice videos they post.

Source: Legit.ng