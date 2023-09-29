Realtor and investment coach, Dr Stephen Akintayo, has heaped praises on a Nigerian boy who worked on a construction site after seeing his BECE result

Akintayo shared the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) result of the boy, revealing that he has put him on a lifetime scholarship

The young boy's mother lacked the financial wherewithal to send him to school, while his father is late

Investment coach, Dr Stephen Akintayo, has shown off the BECE result of Akibu Qudus Oluwasegun, a boy he found at one of his construction sites.

The businessman, in a post via his verified Instagram handle on Thursday, took pride in the lad's academic feat, announcing that he has placed him on a lifetime scholarship.

Investment coach, Dr Stephen Akintayo was impressed with Akibu Qudus Oluwasegun's BECE performance. Photo Credit: @stephenakintayo

Akibu Qudus Oluwasegun was learning carpentry during school hours

According to Akintayo, Qudus worked with his uncle on the site as his mother could not send him to school, while his dad was late.

The businessman had also found out the kid learnt carpentry instead of being in school and took it upon himself to sponsor his education.

"...I met this boy on one of our construction sites, working with his Uncle, and learning carpentry during school hours.

"I challenged the Uncle that I don’t want child labour on my site and he claim his dad was late and the mum couldn’t afford to send him to school.

"We enrolled him in school that month and this is his latest result, for the first time no F...," Akintayo remarked.

Akibu Qudus Oluwasegun aced his BECE

From the BECE result, Qudus scored A's in 10 subjects, including mathematics and English, but had a 'C' in Nigerian language subject.

Akintayo noted that Qudus is just one of the over 5k kids benefitting from the Stephen Akintayo Foundation scholarship initiative which kickstarted 14 years ago. In his words:

"He is just one out of over 5000 who have benefited since we started 14 years ago.

"Now you see why God is blessing me. I have thousands of kids I must pay their tuition yearly. It’s such a privilege for the table to flip from the boy whose mother used to take loan to send to school to now being in position of sending many to school.

"Thank you Jesus."

See Stephen Akintayo's post below:

People commended Stephen Akintayo

adorno_concepts said:

"Weldone sir, may you continue to be an extension of His hands. What you are doing is the master key to wealth and abundance. Life is to be lived as a blessing to others."

_eee.kuu said:

"Kai... Sir indeed you are truly the Oyedepo of the business world.... And I would love the privilege to be Your David Oyedepo jnr.... More grace MoG..."

chikamogbojnr said:

"Inspiring. Thank you @stephenakintayo . God Bless You for this generational change you have made through this young man."

hellofestus said:

"The kind of billionaire I wanna be ... Your steps are worthy of emulation everyday sir...God bless your heart."

adefunke_0 said:

"And this is why I follow your page sir. To get inspiration that will make me put more effort in the work of my hands and also pray to God to breathe into it and make me prosperous, so that I can have to give to many. May God continue to prosper the work of your hands. Amen."

uchennaji said:

"You said it all,Money is a tool and God places it in the hands of those who can make it go round and solve needs."

tamarhomes said:

"Thank God for your timely intervention. That’s how you rescued a whole generation from poverty! Thank you."

Source: Legit.ng