Nigerian students wishing to study in Canada often face the considerable challenge of paying for their school fees. The school fees paid by international students in Canada are often vast and exorbitant.

Due to the expensive school fees, many Nigerians who want to relocate to Canada for studies will often need scholarships to proceed.

There are many scholarships Nigerian students can apply to in Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images/AMR Image and Izabela Habur. Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

The good news is that there are many scholarship opportunities in Canada, and Nigerian students are qualified to apply. This article highlights just three of them as listed by Scholarship Cafe.

1. Nigerians can apply for the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships

Nigerian students wishing to further their education in Canada are qualified to apply for the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship is named after Major-General Georges P. Vanier, the first francophone Governor General of Canada.

The scholarship is open to international students, and it is worth $50,000 per year.

According to the VCGS website, the scholarship is only for doctoral students, and the application deadline is November 2023.

2. Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships open to Nigerian students

Another scholarship opportunity that Nigerian students can apply to in Canada is the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships.

This scholarship is open only to postdoctoral students seeking to do further research work in Canada.

The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship is worth $70,000, and areas of research interests include health research, natural sciences and/or engineering, social sciences and/or humanities. Deadline is November 20, 2023.

3. Nigerian students are eligible for Ontario Graduate Scholarship

Nigerian students wishing to study in Canada can also apply for the Ontario Graduate Scholarship.

The Ontario Graduate Scholarship is worth $15,000 per year, and it is open to international students.

The OGSP is open to masters and doctoral students who are going into full-time studies. The schools approved by the scholarship include Brock University Carleton University, University of Guelph, Lakehead University, Laurentian University, McMaster University, Nipissing University, OCAD University, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, University of Ottawa, Queen’s University, Ryerson University, University of Toronto, Trent University, University of Waterloo, Western University, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Windsor, and York University.

Lady gets fully-funded scholarship in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student relocated to Canada after getting a scholarship.

The lady, Farida Zakariya, studied Pharmacy at ABU, and she is set to pursue a master's degree in experimental medicine in Canada.

Beginning in September 2023, Farida will commence studies at McGill University under the McCall MacBain Scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng