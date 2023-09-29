A Nigerian man got many people laughing when he pranked some students with a fake Chinese language

Pretending to be on a call with an Asian man, he blurted out incorrect words that only sounded Chinese

Many TikTokers said that even though they did not understand anything he said, the fake language sounded real

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A young Nigerian man who makes funny videos pranked people with a fake Chinese language on campus.

While sitting in a reading "room" filled with some Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) students, the man (@milano_smith) pretended to be on a call.

Many students looked at him as he spoke fake Chinese. Photo source: @milano_smith

Source: TikTok

Man and fake Chinese language

In a video, he told his imaginary caller to give a Chinese man the phone so he could talk to him in his language.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In seconds, the Nigerian prankster burst into what sounded like Chinese, surprising other students around him.

While some undergraduates were too stunned to speak, some laughed uncontrollably at the man's fake show.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Addy Matthew said:

"It sounds like correct Chinese to me."

kofijam said:

"The last part he told the camera man to quit quit quit."

Derrick said:

"If u notice that guy for he back be wan collect e number incase e wan do china work."

ned said:

"And the way he Is saying it sound so real."

Maya said:

"I don laugh forget wetin my mummy send me make I buy."

young bee chase said:

"I don’t know what you are saying but it’s correct to me."

Don Giovanni said:

"The only correct thing you talk na 'ni hao' meaning 'hello'."

SEYILOVE001 said:

"I be nor wan laugh but the guy on sleeve."

21 BRIDGES said:

"So you think making someone to laugh louder in a car will make you go to heaven."

Another man acted like Chinese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man went into a restaurant in Ibadan with an interpreter as he playfully acted like a Chinese man with his palms held below his chin.

A woman was surprised ashe spoke what sounded like words he must have put together from watching many Chinese movies.

Source: Legit.ng