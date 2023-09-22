A Nigerian lady got pregnant for a Chinese man who lived in Shagamu, Ogun state, and she gave birth

A video shows the mother and her baby who looks unique with hair and skin tone like Chinese people

It was revealed that the man said the woman should sell the child to him when he wanted to go back to China

A Chinese man who lived and worked in Nigeria got a Nigerian lady pregnant, and she gave birth.

The man fell in love with the lady in Shagamu, Ogun state, where he worked, and their relationship led to pregnancy.

The father of the child abandoned them when he was returning to China. Photo credit: Twitter/@Yorubaness/@KoikiMedia.

The lady kept the pregnancy, and she gave birth to a unique-looking baby who has physical features like the Chinese.

Chinese man abandons mother of his child, returns to China

Sadly, the man reportedly abandoned the woman and the baby when returning to his country.

The man was said to have insisted on buying the baby with money, a proposal that the mother rejected.

He left for his country without taking the baby and the mother along. A video attributed to

@KoikiMedia showed the mother and her child in public.

A caption on the video reads:

"This young lady was impregnated by a Chinese expatriate somewhere along Sagamu Abeokuta expressway. The affair was blissful until it was time for him to return to his country; he then demanded that she ‘sell’ the baby to him, or else he wouldn’t fend for it. She declined to sell the baby, and he has decided to cut off mother and child."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of a lady who got pregnant by a Chinese man

@MoSuo777 said:

"There is nothing to be done. Nigerian girls should stop fidgeting and vibrating when they see Asians and white men."

@NkyEzenwa commented:

"Did she report it to the police? If she did, why was he allowed to leave the country?"

Source: Legit.ng