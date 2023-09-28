A Nigerian boy walked into a store with much confidence and said he wanted to buy iPhone despite having N200 with him

After choosing a gold iPhone, the outspoken boy said he would like to have N100 change from the money

Nigerians who were touched by the boy's innocence offered to get him the phone if they could reach him

A Nigerian boy made people laugh hard when he walked into a store and said he wanted to get an iPhone.

He said that he only had N200 with him. The seller humoured him and asked the boy to bring out the money.

The boy was given the iPhone to touch. Photo source: @thonyperfect88

Gold iPhone caught boy's attention

The kid even had the confidence to say he wanted a gold one. What surprised those at the store was when he said he was only willing to part with N100 for the device.

The man gave him the phone so the boy could feel it for some seconds before getting the iPhone back.

Many Nigerians who were touched by the child's innocence said they would get him a phone. His video was shared by @thonyperfect88.

ohenekweku1 said:

"Pls how much is the iPhone the boy wanted to buy.. I really want to buy it for him."

Mikky myles said:

"Make me sef enter where they dey sell Benz say I like am I wan buy am 500."

Emma_ray556 said:

"Bro I'm going to get him the phone how can I reach out to you."

Bachelor said:

"Small boy with big dream."

cyrusquaye03 said:

"I thought you were gonna give it to him."

khalid Mohammed47 said:

"Hello I can offer him mine iphone 14 Pro max."

Isreal said:

"Thanks for accommodating him and make him feel confident despite he was afraid."

Alexander Marin said:

"Please If I send you the money please do video when you are giving him the phone please."

