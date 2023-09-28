A young lady has gone viral after sharing a screenshot of her conversation with her ex on WhatsApp

The pretty lady expressed her longing to speak with her ex-boyfriend but his response was unexpected

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts with many claiming that she was still in love

In a TikTok video that has gained significant attention, @lois_dy revealed her conversation with her ex-boyfriend on WhatsApp.

The chats first showed the lady expressing her desire to be with her ex again as she slid into his DM to express herself.

Lady texts her ex-boyfriend on WhatsApp Photo credit: @lois_dy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

With the caption "Pov: you swallowed your pride and texted your EX," she shared the moment she sent "I miss you to him."

Man shuns ex-girlfriend after she sent a romantic message

However, her ex-boyfriend's response took an unexpected twist as he mentioned what she missed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rather than reciprocating the sentiment, the ex responded with, "lol you missed the cash."

Lois's ex believed that what she truly missed was the financial aspect of their past relationship, rather than an emotional connection.

Netizens engage in discussion on relationship priorities

The TikTok video sparked a lively discussion among netizens, with many commenting on the priorities within relationships.

@rukayatajibade reacted:

“There was a caught.”

@Big Fathia said:

“Oya you don catch me.”

@BILLIONAIRE said:

“We miss the cash ooo.”

@Cam4vinga said:

“There's a caught.”

@Nicole commented:

“Atleast he replied early.”

@Aneli.gram reacted:

“Shows you're a queen.”

@chinazaoliver reacted:

“The man don too know you.”

@NORALI reacted:

“At least he replied on time.”

@Tim commented:

“Straight to the point.”

@Aneli.gram said:

“Shows you're a queen.”

@Unseen commented:

“This is who I want to become.”

@obiajulum d said:

“He even replied u, my own just reacted to the message with a.”

@Omah Diane commented:

“Atleast he had cash for you to miss.”

@Damisinuola reacted:

“Would've said yes and so please you definitely cannot shame the shameless.”

@Uwamaka Jay Ivie reacted:

“I can never swallow my own pride e hang for my throat.”

Watch the video below:

Lady abandons man who opened boutique for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who suffered heartbreak at the hands of a lady he helped has returned for revenge. The man was the one who helped the lady to open a boutique, but she changed afterwards.

After the boutique started running smoothly, the man became financially unstable, and the lady left him for another lover. The new lover was a man who came to her boutique to shop. In a shocking story shared on Twitter by Wizarab, the man has now regained his financial strength. He has gone back to dating the lady who left him.

He is reportedly back for revenge, as he is just wasting her time and refusing to spend money on her. "Now, he is back on top better than he was, and the girl is back cheating on her customer with him. He wants to finish her completely. He doesn't spend money on her."

Source: Legit.ng