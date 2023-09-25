Chico Ogbonna, a Nigerian woman who claims to have been engaged for a decade has called out her man

The young woman turned to Facebook to seek advice on what she should do about her long engagement

Netizens jokingly referred to her as "lord of the rings" and suggested a name change to "Patience"

Chico Ogbonna, a woman who has been engaged for 10 years, had sought advice from Nigerians on Facebook.

She claimed that her fiancé, Onyekachi Nwabueze, had proposed to her a decade ago, and she had been wearing an engagement ring ever since.

Lady calls out man after wearing engagement ring for 10 years Photo credit: Chico Ogbonna/Facebook, Grace Cary/ Getty Images.

Chico seeks advice over long engagement

However, the couple had not yet gotten married, prompting Chico to seek input from the public.

In her words;

“10 years ago, Onyekachi Nwabueze engaged me and I've been wearing the ring for 10 years now. Please advise me, I'll be in the comment section.”

Netizens react to lady's engagement for 10 years

The Facebook post quickly garnered attention from netizens, who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Some users humorously referred to Chico as the "lord of the rings," playfully acknowledging the extended engagement period.

Others offered words of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of patience in such situations.

Kingsley Ibeh Ahunanya reacted:

“You're now lord of the rings.”

Ulu Uchechukwu Akunaesiobike said:

“Let me replace him and marry you.”

Igwe Athanasius commented:

“Congratulations. At least the ring never cut your finger.”

Kingsley Igwe said:

“Lord of the Ring.”

EL DozZy reacted:

“Have a little patience for him.”

Onyenma Ugochukwu reacted:

“Please tell me where you are first so that I can come and rescue you. Your case needs a swift action.”

Eruba-Chibuike Ebony said:

“Lord of the rings.”

Emmanuel Ezechi reacted:

“Change your name to patience.”

Okezie Christine reacted:

“10 good years. Are you for real?”

James Ibori Dehjames commented:

“People like you that have patience and endurance are called LORD OF THE RINGS.”

Ezekiel Stephen said:

“All I see is love.”

Kelvin Obinna reacted:

“Lord of the rings.”

See the post below:

