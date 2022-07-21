A Nigerian lady recently penned down an advice on twitter to ladies who wish to get into a relationship

The lady identified as Moyo Rey advised ladyes to stay away from any man who still lives with his parents at home

Her tweet has earned her premium dragging on the platform as majority of people disagreed with her opinion

Several reactions have trailed the controversial tweet of a beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Moyo Rey.

The fine lady in a tweet shared via her official account, warned ladies against dating men who still live in their parents' house.

According to her, it is not right for any woman to be in a relationship with a man who doesn't have a house of his own.

Nigerian lady gives relationship advice Photo Credit: Moyo Rey

Source: Twitter

Twitter users react to Moyo's comment

Her tweet has stirred massive reactions online and some people dragged her mercilessly over her statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Isaac Desmond said:

"You hardly see a guy staying in a comfortable home with his parents rushing out to get an apartment...they will rather stay there and achieve all the achievable before leaving the house to get married..na inconvenient house dey make youngman run comot from parents go rent house."

Official Joel reacted:

"I leave with my parents. Dating the most beautiful girl in South south...My bank account is large....Working.... Final year student...Student surveyor ..Planning to get a fine apartment for myself soon. do giveaways and I thank God for my life."

Ada Nnewi reacted:

"Are you sure that your small boyfriend will be able to pay his next rent when it expires??So if your partner built a house and his parents live there, you won't date him again because he is living with his parents??"

Babyface Rowell stated:

"The way you people give opinions on real life issues on this app, a guy with health issues can still stay with his parents, it’s okay to stay at your parents house till you’re financially fit to get your own place."

Good luck noted:

"Coming from someone still staying with her parents. Na so una go dey put nonsense pressure on guys for this country ."

Lady gives relationship advice, tells women to double date to get more money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share relationship advice with women about their love life.

The lady identified as Analaugh shared her thoughts about relationship on popular micro-blogging platform. She advised women to double date in other to get double money from men.

The lady expressed that if a woman is getting N10k from a man and finds another that is willing to give her N50k she should date both. According to her, no woman should leave a man giving her little money for one that gives her much more.

Source: Legit.ng