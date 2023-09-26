A heartwarming video of a little boy who took his first steps after two years has gone viral on TikTok

The video captured the first three weeks of his journey to walk for the first time with courage and determination

The boy was able to take more steps and become more confident in his movements in the third week, with a supportive man behind him to catch him if he fell

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A touching video of a brave little boy who achieved his dream of walking after two years of struggle has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed his remarkable progress in the first three weeks of his quest to walk for the first time, overcoming his fears and challenges.

Boy excited to take his first walk. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialdrdike

Source: TikTok

The boy could take more steps each day and become more confident in his balance and coordination, with a caring man behind him to support him and prevent him from falling.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has moved many viewers to tears and motivated them to appreciate the value of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jessica reacted:

"You are an angel from heaven it can be someone with a good heart that can manage this work."

Sugar63636 said:

"Not me smiling like a Christmas goat& great work."

Omalisaal wrote:

"The adult in the video reminds me of God.always there to catch us."

Glory_SUgar commented:

"May God heal yoU my little one., Pls I love this doctor guy, if you can say HI, I have a b:usiness for you."

Ebonybeauty

"Aww. Look at the smile on the child's face. Thank yoU Jesus."

User9918835025577:

"Mine also walked at 2years evn now his not that strong bt Im grateful.celebral palys is real."

Prinzquam Adefowope:

"Thankk God. i wish my daughter had d chance to do same. she lost her own battle. May God rest her soul."

Dad sees his son taking first step in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng eawrlier reported that a dad had expressed his excitement after seeing his son taking his first step and learning to walk.

The dad was at home when the child, who was trying to walk, made serious efforts to take his first steps as a toddler.

In a viral TikTok video, the baby was just crawling around the house. He crawled from one end to the other before taking the decision to stand up.

Source: Legit.ng