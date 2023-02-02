A man has posted the video of the moment his little son who is learning to walk took his first step as a toddler

The dad was at home attending to some chores when the baby started trying to stand up and he succeeded

TikTok users have joined the man to celebrate the precious moment as many share similar experiences

A dad has expressed his excitement after seeing his son taking his first step and learning to walk.

The dad was at home when the child who is trying to walk made serious efforts to take his first steps as a toddler.

The baby started taking his first steps in front of his parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@briannamccall21.

In a viral TikTok video, the baby was just crawling around the house. He crawled from one end to the other before taking the decision to stand up.

Video of a child taking his first steps

When he decided to stand up and walk, he started to gather the strength needed to do so. He found it had to stand up without help.

He stood up the first time and fell. He did not give up as he tried again and succeeded in taking few steps before falling again.

The child's third attemp was more successful before he took more steps and finally grabbed the wall which helped him to stand more firmly.

In reaction, the dad was so happy to have witnessed the epic moment in the video posted by @briannamccall21.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@MsLatay said:

"It’s dads face in the back ground for me‼️"

@It’s NewNew reacted:

"He say I’m finna slide in and show them something."

@Imvalenciaelise said:

"Omg he just decided to get up and go! I don’t think I could ever be prepared for this day."

@MzBasketbill81 commented:

"One of the most beautiful milestones in the world."

