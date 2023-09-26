A Nigerian woman identified as @the_victorious_chisom on TikTok has shared a saddening video about her family

The video captured the poignant moment her twins attempted to call their father using everyday objects as makeshift phones

Little did they know that their father had been tragically kidnapped and killed, even after their family paid a ransom

A heartbreaking video shared by a mother @the_victorious_chisom on TikTok has struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

It portrayed the heartbreaking scene of her young twins, filled with hope and yearning, using their imagination to communicate with their father.

Mum in tears as her children ask about late dad Photo credit: @the_victorious_chisom/TikTok.

Through the innocent act of holding objects to their ears and repeating "Dada, where are you?" with desperation in their voices, the twins conveyed their longing for their father's presence.

Dad was killed despite paying a ransom

Little did they know that their father's life had been tragically cut short, leaving them with an unimaginable void.

Chisom, the brave and resilient mother, shared the video with a caption that revealed the immense pain she carried in her heart.

The loss of her partner and the father of her children was an unbearable burden to bear.

The knowledge that her twins would grow up without their father's love and guidance added to the weight of her grief.

Each day, Chisom faced the daunting task of explaining to her twins the heartbreaking truth about their father's absence.

The pain she endured was immeasurable, and her strength in sharing this personal tragedy touched the hearts of many.

She wrote;

“How do I begin to tell my twins that their father was kidnapped and killed after paying ransom? ‘Dada where are you?’

"This is what I go through every day. God this pain is too much.”

Sympathy and support from netizens pour in for Chisom

As the video spread, netizens were deeply moved by the raw emotions it captured.

The comments section overflowed with messages of sympathy, empathy, and support for Chisom and her twins.

People offered words of comfort, prayers, and virtual hugs, aiming to provide solace in this difficult time.

@Tade's Couture said:

“Life is so tough, if you never hear someone's life story you won't appreciate God, may God console You. Dear God no one deserves this pain.”

@Chisom_b said:

“Nobody deserves this kind of pain.”

@user160735415281 reacted:

“May God console you. Our Country and leaders failed us.”

@ijeoma space reacted:

“Hmmmm please be strong for them. When they grow they will bo so happy you were there for them. They will so love you. Be strong dear.”

@Angelbubu said:

“God will never leave your side.”

@uchennablessing12 commented:

“So painful to watch these kids calling their dad on the phone.”

@kelechionwubuko said:

“Pls be strong it will be fine.”

@Fafa Classy Fashion said:

“Huum I can feel your pain, Please be strong for them.”

@omena81 said:

“This is tough! Jesus Christ! Be strong.”

@Christiana Sam said:

“The Lord is your strength dear, please stay strong & God will surely expose them.”

@i33ify commented:

“So sorry dear, just be strong for dem.”

@Euphemia reacted:

“Take heart okay only God knows the best.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl innocently talks to late father's grave

