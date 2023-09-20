A heartwarming TikTok video of a 61-year-old man who became a father of twins has captured the attention of viewers

A touching video of a 61-year-old man who experienced the joy of fatherhood with twin babies has gone viral on TikTok.

The man who had a warm smile, held the precious infants close to his chest and looked at them with love and pride in his eyes.

He shared his story of becoming a dad at an advanced age and how it changed his life for the better.

He confessed that having twins at his age was not a walk in the park, but it gave him a new sense of purpose and vitality.

Many people praised him for his courage and happiness, while others related to his situation and offered their support.

The video is a beautiful reminder that age is just a number and that miracles can happen at any time.

Nikki Moore865 reacted:

"My great uncle was 73 when he had his last boy got custody of him and the boy now is 5 he acts like a old man too."

Kct10029 said:

"My father had me at 58. Great dads come in all ages! We had 39 great years together ee."

SeanaAlexander commented:

"My husband is 60, and we have a 3 year old. He's an amazing father!"

Leslyemurphy1 also commented:

"They were ment for you."

Sweetladyxoxo:

"I'm 43 and couldn't imagine. It ain't for the weak. These twins off the chain. We are both tired lol but they keep Us up and vibrant."

User1131248431058:

"God doesn't make a mistake, you are bless enjoy every moment with them."

Burgundy Richards:

"My husband is 69. We have 5,17, and 19 year old sons."

Nigerian lady gives birth to twins, video of her babies trends

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a Nigerian mother rejoiced as she finally gave birth to her twin babies. She placed the newborns on the bed in their cute clothes.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she (@1abiagoddess) was seen on the bed as she attended to the twins in turns. The new mother appreciated God for having twins.

People took to her comment section to congratulate her on the safe delivery. A look at her TikTok page brought up videos that document her pregnancy journey.

