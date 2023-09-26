A TikTok video of a young woman who drives a cement-laden truck has captured the attention of many viewers

The video shows her enjoying a cup of tea next to her trucks, which is loaded with bags of cement

She then dances and sways her hips, expressing her passion for her job

A young woman who works as a truck driver has become a sensation on TikTok after sharing a video of her morning routine.

The video, which has received thousands of views and comments, shows her preparing to hit the road with her lorry full of cement bags.

The lady displayed that she loved her job.

She starts by having a hot cup of tea next to her massive vehicle, which appears parked in a dusty lot.

She then breaks into a cheerful dance, moving her hips and waving her arms, showing how much she loves her job and life.

The video has gone viral on social media, inspiring many people with her positive attitude and work ethic.

Many viewers have praised her for breaking stereotypes and pursuing her dream career.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olusegunadisaakin reacted:

"God protect you always amen. Where are you based."

EzekielemmanuelO02 said:

"Everywhere good girl."

Justkanyama:

"Thats a driver for us,you challenged me sis."

Fauza watyeye commented:

"Keep on shinning."

User1494207342583 also commented:

"You are very good."

User1476193168876:

"No body talked about the music."

Sugar636373:

"You're beautiful stay safe on the road may God continue to watch over you."

Foster2760:

"Yesterday I aske you that I won't to Len form you but you answer me sister."

Abubakaraumar276:

"Nah osogbo be this freedom park."

Davidtweneboah935:

"It is she from Ghana. When you come to lagos Ikorodu precisely let me know."

