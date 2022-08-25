Two young married lovers shared a video of their new country of residence as they vibed along a street in Canada

The couple revealed in their comment section that they would be taking a few exams before practising in the foreign country

Among people who reacted to their lovely video were those who also shared their experiences so far in Canada

A Nigerian couple who are both doctors have shared their relocation journey out of the country as they posted a video on their TikTok page.

The married doctors said that they moved to Canada as permanent residents of the foreign country.

They said that they are now permanent residents in Canada. Photo source: TikTok/@chemi_stry

Living a good life

A part of their clip has them vibing along a street and train station. Many people who are already residing in Canada thronged their comment section to celebrate their migration success.

A person known as Divine shared her sweet Canadian experience with the couple and her pursuit of citizenship.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of them:

Tara.abdul.llahi said:

"Are you going to be practicing in Canada ? Interested in knowing the process if yes."

They replied:

"Yes, after a few exams."

Divine said:

"Welcome️ 3 years ago that was my siblings and I. Today we are applying for our citizenship."

ur mom said:

"Aww i miss calgary seeing this. have fun before winter."

Nana Ebramah said:

"Welcome to Canada/Calgary. Did same almost 2years ago and truth is it’s going to test all your will and power, but God is good!"

Sylva Adaora Ekpendu said:

"Una don leave us o. Congratulations guys."

peaceandrew555 said:

"Congratulations..can you put me through i want to move with my kids."

