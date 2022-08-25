Global site navigation

“We Are Now Permanent Residents”: 2 Married Nigerian Doctors Relocate to Canada, Share Cute Video
People

"We Are Now Permanent Residents": 2 Married Nigerian Doctors Relocate to Canada, Share Cute Video

by  Joseph Omotayo

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • Two young married lovers shared a video of their new country of residence as they vibed along a street in Canada
  • The couple revealed in their comment section that they would be taking a few exams before practising in the foreign country
  • Among people who reacted to their lovely video were those who also shared their experiences so far in Canada

A Nigerian couple who are both doctors have shared their relocation journey out of the country as they posted a video on their TikTok page.

The married doctors said that they moved to Canada as permanent residents of the foreign country.

Lovely couple goals/relocating to Canada as a couple.
They said that they are now permanent residents in Canada. Photo source: TikTok/@chemi_stry
Source: UGC

Living a good life

A part of their clip has them vibing along a street and train station. Many people who are already residing in Canada thronged their comment section to celebrate their migration success.

A person known as Divine shared her sweet Canadian experience with the couple and her pursuit of citizenship.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of them:

Tara.abdul.llahi said:

"Are you going to be practicing in Canada ? Interested in knowing the process if yes."

They replied:

"Yes, after a few exams."

Divine said:

"Welcome️ 3 years ago that was my siblings and I. Today we are applying for our citizenship."

ur mom said:

"Aww i miss calgary seeing this. have fun before winter."

Nana Ebramah said:

"Welcome to Canada/Calgary. Did same almost 2years ago and truth is it’s going to test all your will and power, but God is good!"

Sylva Adaora Ekpendu said:

"Una don leave us o. Congratulations guys."

peaceandrew555 said:

"Congratulations..can you put me through i want to move with my kids."

My lover relocated to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went on TikTok to narrate how her lover relocated to the UK a week after he proposed to her.

In a video, the lady identified as zaynab_azeez on TikTok stated that a few people who knew about it started making her feel bad, suggesting that their relationship may crumble.

She revealed that a few months later, the man returned to Nigeria and married her. A part of the video she shared has her flaunting her marriage certificate.

