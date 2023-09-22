A 25-year-old girl who got a job with the United Nations has gained significant attention from netizens

Many viewers were deeply inspired by her accomplishments and lauded her as a source of motivation

The video resonated with individuals who aspire to achieve success at a young age and make a positive impact on a global scale

A 25-year-old lady with the handle @veekativhu on TikTok has shared a glimpse into her life as a young leader at the United Nations.

The intriguing video showcased her daily activities and responsibilities at the prestigious organisation.

She captioned the video:

“A day in my life as a Young Leader at the United Nations!”

Lady inspires netizens with prestigious United Nations work

Netizens were captivated by her experiences and the opportunity she had at such a young age.

The comments section of @veekativhu's TikTok video was flooded with enthusiastic reactions from netizens.

Many expressed how her life had become a dream for them and praised her as an inspiration.

They commended her for achieving such a significant role at the United Nations and admired her dedication and hard work.

Veekativhu's impact and wholesome inspiration to netizens

Veekativhu's video not only showcased her journey but also served as an inspiration to others.

Her portrayal of 'A day in the life' of a young leader at the United Nations motivated viewers to pursue their dreams and strive for success.

Reactions trail video of lady working with United Nations

The positive response and admiration she received from netizens demonstrated her impact on those who watched her video.

@Junescarf said:

“Every time I see you I just smile and feel overwhelmingly proud! Keep shining girly!”

@p.i.x.i.e_k said:

“Babe these are goals. Keep going.”

@natashanvoni599 commented:

“How's living every girls dream. Girl that's amazing.”

@simply~nakwai commented:

“I wanna work with UN.”

@Raissa Belle reacted:

“Gush! You are an inspiration.”

@Heidi & Baibieyy reacted:

“Goooooooaaaaaaals Baaaby keep going.”

@Shinganicole said:

“Inspirational.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady gets big job from taxi driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who was a graduate has secured a job from a taxi driver after she spoke to him during a journey. In a story she posted on Twitter, the lady, Oluwatise, said she opened up to the taxi driver about her joblessness.

The decision to talk about her situation with the Uber driver has turned out to be a huge blessing, as she now has a job. Oluwatise did not know that the driver was a manager at a company and that he was capable of influencing decisions. Even though she was not qualified for the job, the man helped, and she was interviewed and hired within one week.

