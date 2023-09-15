An air passenger, Yossi Adler, his wife, Jennie and their baby were asked to leave an aeroplane after complaints by other passengers

The man and his family were reportdely accused of having unpleasant body odour that made others uncomfortable

The man has expressed anger, saying he and his family were unfairly treated by both passengers and the American airline

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A man, Yossi Adler, his wife Jennie and their little daughter boarded an aeroplane but were ejected after fellow passengers complained that they smelled badly.

Passengers complained that the man and his family had body odour. Photo credit: WPLG Local 10 News.

Source: UGC

The man lamented that he and his family were poorly treated by the airline and were unable to travel as planned.

Why American airline ejected man and his family from a flight

He insisted that they were discriminated against based on their religion because they are Jewish, Daily Mirror reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words, as quoted by WPLG Local 10 News:

"There's a religious reason for some reason that they're kicking me off the plane. We don't have odour, ok? Nobody here has odour. All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, 'Sorry sir, some people complained you had body odour and we're not letting you back on'."

American Airlines confirmed that the couple and their daughter were ejected from the flight but said another was booked for them. The airline said they were fairly treated and given meal vouchers.

"Mr Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odour. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday."

The couple said they came out of the plane and had to ask other people at the airport if truly they were smelling.

Lady applies to become a cabin crew

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who jokingly applied for a job at an airline got a response.

The lady was not only invited for an interview but also made it to the final stages for the Emirates cabin crew job.

The lady, Nkululeko Gino, posted a video of her experience when she attended the Emirates job interview as people prayed for her to make it.

Source: Legit.ng