A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online as she visited the grave of late Afrobeat singer Mohbad herself

New reports have it that Mohbad's body has been exhumed and an autopsy is set to commence on it

Mixed reactions trailed a video showing the kind of grave that was used to lay the Peace crooner to rest

A Nigerian lady, Anike, has shared a video showing Mohbad's grave as she visited there to see things for herself.

She did a velfie with the grave and shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, "For those of you passing rumours sey dey don dig his grave nah lie oooo."

Anike visited Mohbad's grave. Photo Credit: @anikebby123, Twitter/@SAMKLEF

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng, however, believes Anike's video was done before his body was exhumed as a new report has it that Mohbad's body has been exhumed from the Ikorodu grave.

Many Nigerians could not help but criticise the kind of grave that was used to lay the singer to rest. Some likened it to a soakaway.

There were those who criticised the lady for visiting the grave.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's video on Mohbad's grave

y’all meet meenah said:

"Naso dem Dey plaster person grave? Abi Wetin I Dey see so."

Ayomide exchange said:

"#letmohbadrest please let Mohbad rest no justice anywhere Nigeria is a very corrupt country you no fit see justice dem go still settle am."

PANDA said:

"But this issue no funny shey na like this dem Dey Bury person wey be like soakaway."

P DOT said:

"How far ope, i thought they have exume the grave..... nawa oo."

Temitope welder construction said:

"It's true they haven't Digg the grave till now ,I live at that side too,the government has not approved it yet."

bammie said:

"Make them catch you u go talk waiting u dey find there."

@DIAMOND JOSH said:

"Why will dey bury mohbad,legend to this kind of place they suppose to find all means to honour is corp to bury in a better place so painful."

urlollipop said:

"Person go just wake up carry e two left leg go person grave dy do video nawa ooo."

Singer Mohbad laid to rest amid tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the late singer Mohbad was buried amid tears.

Live videos from Mohbad's burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos emerged online as young people in the neighbourhood gathered to pay tributes to the singer.

In another video, some young people were seen singing as they mourned Mohbad while making bold claims about the singer's death.

Source: Legit.ng