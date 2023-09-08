A man who sells fish displayed a large black snapper that he claims goes for N8.5 million per one

The man was seen in a video holding up the fish while some customers lined up to patronise him

Some Twitter users who saw the video doubted that such a fish would cost as much as N8.5 million

A fish seller displayed a large black snapper in a video and said one of them cost as much as N8.5 million.

The man's video has generated reactions after it was posted on Twitter by Oyindamola Dammie.

The man claimed the snapper fish cost N8.5 million. Photo credit: Twitter/@dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

In the video, the fish seller was seen in his shop with many black snapper fish on the chopping table.

It looked like the businessman had a cold room as the fish looked fresh and frozen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Man who sells black snapper fish in Nigeria claims it costs N8.5m

He lifted one of the black snapper fishes and held it up, telling people the price, claiming it cost N8.5 million.

Many customers lined up to patronise him, but it was not clear if the price he said was the truth. Twitter users expressed their doubts.

A check online shows that red snapper, another fish, cost N4,400 per kilogram in Lagos and N4,000 in Abuja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man claims fish is N8.5 million

@chrisishiguzo said:

"Make God bless us all with such customers."

@Timmydennyd said:

"Money for person car em dem wan use chop fish."

@Oladapomikky1 said":

"No mind that guy. I sabi him shop. Na pure marketing strategy."

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"People are eating 8.5M fish in a country where almost 50% of the population is struggling to eat twice in a day."

@Aqualady6666 reacted:

"It's all a marketing strategy. The hyped-up price is exactly why he's famous now and it's working for him. It's very obvious that's not the actual price."

University graduate becomes a fish farmer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who is a graduate started a fish farm and became successful.

He posted photos online after he made a huge harvest, and people praised him for his dedication to the business.

He said fish farming is a lucrative business but noted that it is capital-intensive

Source: Legit.ng