A video that captured the touching moment of a Nigerian man who traveled from the UK to surprise his family on his son’s birthday has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by the man’s wife, showed how he sneaked into the living room where the birthday celebration was happening and shocked his family with his unexpected appearance.

Man returns to Nigerian on son's birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@eniye77

Source: TikTok

His wife and children could not contain their excitement and happiness as they ran to embrace him.

Some of them were so overwhelmed by the emotion that they started crying tears of joy.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were moved by the beautiful family reunion.

Many praised the man for his thoughtful gesture and wished the family all the best.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Gottfans reacted:

"Lol the sisters will not allow the wife to hug her husband."

User8596674117033 said:

"How many of us watch am more than once Kon dey smile???"

Kingfalaa wrote:

"When u send money home...J will get this when u return."

Babis commented:

"Sis my husband abeg.. always flying in without telling anyone."

Otigbamusic:

"I don't know u bro but the joy in them have testified how positive u are in their lives,so keep it up and may God keep blessing u."

Solicitor6377373:

"Make the sister still allow the wife HUG her husband too nah.... shUUUU."

Smartvibes55:

"Everybody is just crying,, showing u day he is so caring ND loving as well."

Merenature1:

"This surprise almost messed up with daddy!"

Chocho:

"2seconds everywhere burst."

Musaogboguflorenc:

"Lovelv!!!Who no show love to e family na lose oh!!! family over everything."

