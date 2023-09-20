A kind nurse made her old oyinbo patient happy by showing her how to dance to a Jamaican song

Right in her nurse uniform, the lady demonstrated some swift moves that the old woman tried to replicate

TikTokers praised the nurse and said professionals who do their jobs with all their hearts like her are rare

A lady who works as a nurse abroad made her patient happy as they danced together like pals.

The nurse (@bri.slayss) danced beside the old oyinbo so she could take a cue from her moves. Though she looked frail, the patient observed her well.

The old oyinbo woman danced beside the nurse lady. Photo source: @bri.slayss

Nurse dances, makes patient happy

Seconds into their TikTok video, she moved her hands in a great attempt to copy her nurse's moves. They looked happy together.

Many people praised the nurse for the extra care she gave the old woman to exercise her body.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

tashikaharrison57 said:

"She's actually trying."

Kerline said:

"Hopefully she have permission to do that."

The1st replied:

"A lot of people will be happy she’s being treated well, being active and happy."

chinney_k said:

"Granny seh LOUDDDD!!!!! She cah hear it sound."

dberri said:

"Lmao y’all be having too much fun with these people."

LiveGoodwithCathy said:

"I love to see when the elders a well cared for."

kyngpyn Music said:

"She have moves same way she try."

Thick browning said:

"The granny doing a much better job dan me it ruff paw my side."

Kare Korner said:

"Aww you just made a new friend I love nurses with compassion and love they job. I’m going to college to be a Rn and I just want to make patients."

Tashi Smith said:

"She almost got it."

EvieEvie68 said:

"Yes my girl god bless you big up u self make their day all best London Crew."

Nurse dancing at her workplace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian nurse, @dancingnurse_, got many people admiring how athletic she was in her work uniform as she danced.

The nurse did some fast leg work that showed she was also an expert when it came to dancing.

