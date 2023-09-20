A beautiful girl showed off her sewing skills as she made a dress for herself with her mother's machine

The girl's mother, who agreed that an electric machine would be better for her, said they made do with the available

Many social media users were in awe of the kid's amazing skills, as some said she was better than them

A brilliant girl has been praised online after she showcased her tailoring skill by sewing a cute romper.

A TikTok video captured the moment she cut the dress into different parts as a professional tailor would.

The kid tried out the romper she made for herself. Photo source: @zainy_midels

Source: TikTok

Kid makes cute romper

The girl sat before her machine and sewed the dress into a perfect fit that looked very good. Many applauded her.

A look at the TikTok page that shared her video showed how she learnt the skill from her tailor mother.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Faith said:

"I’m so proud of you, little stranger."

Sky-rain said:

"This made me smile."

itzprettyjulie414 said:

"Wow, this is super may God in heaven perfect her greatness in a greater way. More grace baby girl."

blebaby said:

"Chai omo this girl is going to be fire."

Abimbola said:

"She's going to be a great fashion designer."

SLAY WITH B said:

"This baby sew pass me."

Mimiking said:

"Keep it up dear, learn more designs and give your best the world is ready for you."

qwins_kulture said:

"Pls how her leg take reach the pedal."

naahertty said:

"She low-key resembles Ilebaye."

Abby said:

"This is my niece… she was so stuck with her Mom whenever she sews."

coolme464 said:

"Now some mother are thinking well. God bless the Parent."

R-saltie-wears said:

"Pls she’s to young to be forcing dat pressure on her stomach,highest give her electric machine."

Her mother replied:

"Awww, we don’t have the electric yet ma’am, that’s why we are making do with what we have, thank you."

Boy sewed clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a four-year-old boy, Ryan, became popular after he sewed clothes in his father's shop.

Ryan showed off his impressive skills with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng