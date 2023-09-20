Global site navigation

“She Resembles Ilebaye”: Kid Learns Tailoring, Measures Cloth Like Pro, Sews Fine Dress for Herself
People

“She Resembles Ilebaye”: Kid Learns Tailoring, Measures Cloth Like Pro, Sews Fine Dress for Herself

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful girl showed off her sewing skills as she made a dress for herself with her mother's machine
  • The girl's mother, who agreed that an electric machine would be better for her, said they made do with the available
  • Many social media users were in awe of the kid's amazing skills, as some said she was better than them

A brilliant girl has been praised online after she showcased her tailoring skill by sewing a cute romper.

A TikTok video captured the moment she cut the dress into different parts as a professional tailor would.

Kid sewed clothes/Fashion designing in Nigeria.
The kid tried out the romper she made for herself. Photo source: @zainy_midels
Source: TikTok

Kid makes cute romper

The girl sat before her machine and sewed the dress into a perfect fit that looked very good. Many applauded her.

A look at the TikTok page that shared her video showed how she learnt the skill from her tailor mother.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Faith said:

"I’m so proud of you, little stranger."

Sky-rain said:

"This made me smile."

itzprettyjulie414 said:

"Wow, this is super may God in heaven perfect her greatness in a greater way. More grace baby girl."

blebaby said:

"Chai omo this girl is going to be fire."

Abimbola said:

"She's going to be a great fashion designer."

SLAY WITH B said:

"This baby sew pass me."

Mimiking said:

"Keep it up dear, learn more designs and give your best the world is ready for you."

qwins_kulture said:

"Pls how her leg take reach the pedal."

naahertty said:

"She low-key resembles Ilebaye."

Abby said:

"This is my niece… she was so stuck with her Mom whenever she sews."

coolme464 said:

"Now some mother are thinking well. God bless the Parent."

R-saltie-wears said:

"Pls she’s to young to be forcing dat pressure on her stomach,highest give her electric machine."

Her mother replied:

"Awww, we don’t have the electric yet ma’am, that’s why we are making do with what we have, thank you."

Boy sewed clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a four-year-old boy, Ryan, became popular after he sewed clothes in his father's shop.

Ryan showed off his impressive skills with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng

