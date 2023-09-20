“She Resembles Ilebaye”: Kid Learns Tailoring, Measures Cloth Like Pro, Sews Fine Dress for Herself
- A beautiful girl showed off her sewing skills as she made a dress for herself with her mother's machine
- The girl's mother, who agreed that an electric machine would be better for her, said they made do with the available
- Many social media users were in awe of the kid's amazing skills, as some said she was better than them
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A brilliant girl has been praised online after she showcased her tailoring skill by sewing a cute romper.
A TikTok video captured the moment she cut the dress into different parts as a professional tailor would.
Kid makes cute romper
The girl sat before her machine and sewed the dress into a perfect fit that looked very good. Many applauded her.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
A look at the TikTok page that shared her video showed how she learnt the skill from her tailor mother.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Faith said:
"I’m so proud of you, little stranger."
Sky-rain said:
"This made me smile."
itzprettyjulie414 said:
"Wow, this is super may God in heaven perfect her greatness in a greater way. More grace baby girl."
blebaby said:
"Chai omo this girl is going to be fire."
Abimbola said:
"She's going to be a great fashion designer."
SLAY WITH B said:
"This baby sew pass me."
Mimiking said:
"Keep it up dear, learn more designs and give your best the world is ready for you."
qwins_kulture said:
"Pls how her leg take reach the pedal."
naahertty said:
"She low-key resembles Ilebaye."
Abby said:
"This is my niece… she was so stuck with her Mom whenever she sews."
coolme464 said:
"Now some mother are thinking well. God bless the Parent."
R-saltie-wears said:
"Pls she’s to young to be forcing dat pressure on her stomach,highest give her electric machine."
Her mother replied:
"Awww, we don’t have the electric yet ma’am, that’s why we are making do with what we have, thank you."
Boy sewed clothes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a four-year-old boy, Ryan, became popular after he sewed clothes in his father's shop.
Ryan showed off his impressive skills with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the viral video.
Source: Legit.ng