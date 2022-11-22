A funny mother recently sent her little daughter on a mission to collect money from her father on her behalf

In a hilarious video, the little girl approached her father and cried so hard until he released some money to her.

As soon as her father did, the smart girl handed all the money over to her mother and netizens hailed her on TikTok

A smart Nigerian girl has kept netizens in stitches after collecting money from her father on her mother's behalf.

A hilarious clip showed the smart girl crying to her father after seeing him count a bundle of money in the living room.

Little girl takes money from dad Photo Credit: @divydove1/TikTok

Her mother had sent her to collect money from her father and the little girl refused to stop crying until her mission was successful.

In the sweet video, she took the money and handed everything over to her mother as her father watched.

Social media reactions

@adabby79 said:

"This baby must have Nnewi blood."

@itzstellaofficial wrote:

"When she grows give am that money oo make e use am buy Benz."

@chizzy869 stated:

"The baby was lyk daddy give me money ooo so that mommy will start buying Christmas things for me ooo, cos I no go carry last this Xmas."

@kimberlydinma reacted:

"Is the natakwo for me? That's how I want my children to be acting especially when I need money from hubby."

@user393807330395 reacted:

"Na only women de comment fir here oo una too like money."

@247tonytipon:

"this gender eh. Na from belle e dey start."

