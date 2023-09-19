A sweet dance video shared by a TikTok user with the handle @withlarley_o1 has captivated many netizens

The video which has since gone viral captured a little girl's energetic and impressive dance moves

Social media users who watched the video didn't hesitate to give the little girl flowers for her impressive moves

In a TikTok video shared by @withlarley_o1, a little girl mesmerized viewers with her energetic dance performance.

Her beautiful dance moves and flawless execution of her skill left everyone who watched the video in awe.

Little girl dances to Ayra Starr's song Photo credit: @withlarley01/TikTok.

Little girl vibes to Ayra Starr's Sability

In the video, the bright child danced to one of Ayra Starr's hit songs, Sability and netizens applauded her.

She killed the dance with so much energy and swag that could not be overlooked by a host of netizens on TikTok.

Reactions trail video of little girl dancing to Ayra Starr's Sability

Netizens marvelled at the little girl's dance skills and comments poured in expressing admiration for her talent and praising her ability to nail every step with perfection.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction and went viral across various social media platforms.

The captivating footage of the talented little girl garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments, spreading joy and inspiration online.

@OsikaniMas said:

“Well done girl. Even the one holding the camera can't dance like this.”

@LIa reacted:

“Go girl, you got the steps.”

@Afiyah Oforiwaa Aman said:

“This one is an ancestor ooo. Eiiiii.”

@Isco reacted:

“Chaley I don't even know what to write here, am confused.”

@Kwaku Asaase said:

“Is it editing eeeiii cus l'm confused. My friend is doing well.”

@Berry said:

“Whose daughter, she is cute.”

@user61466777539685 said:

“This generation is full of creativities, wow.”

Watch the video below:

Charming baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

