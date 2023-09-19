An intriguing video shared by @lylymj972 on the TikTok app has captured the hearts of netizens worldwide

The video showcased a talented baby showing off her impressive dance moves while someone filmed

The video quickly went viral leaving viewers in awe of the baby's talent and cuteness which she exhibited

A beautiful and talented baby has melted hearts online after her dancing video surfaced on the TikTok app.

The video shared by @lylymj972 on TikTok showcased her rhythm, coordination, and infectious energy.

Little girl dances energetically at home Photo credit: @lylymj972/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby stuns viewers with dance moves

Dressed in a flowered bodysuit, the happy baby danced with an adorable smile that captivated netizens. Her energy and passion for dancing could not be overlooked.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens from all around the world were amazed by the baby's dance skills and they didn't hesitate to share their thoughts.

Reactions trail video of baby dancing

The comments section of the video was flooded with expressions of awe, love, and admiration for the talented child.

Many praised the baby's natural talent and adorable performance while others advised her parents to build her talent.

@K Lang235 reacted:

“Omg. That toddler dances better than me.”

@Micah commented:

“So cute with graceful moves.”

@Amina and Bintu reacted:

“And she got rhythms.”

@user1824585485973 said:

“U go baby girl.”

@217daral reacted:

“Omg, she get the dance.”

@lelle ncoooh said:

“That's so cute lea lovely my baby.”

@OLYGOD said:

“Is this for real or magic.”

@Favour Ibegbu said:

“Happy soul.”

@babeP said:

“I love your move baby.”

@dove said:

“Best dancer.”

Watch the video below:

Charming baby dances bare footed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng