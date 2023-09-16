A lecturer surprisingly proposed to his student during a photo shoot and the video has melted hearts on social media

A video showed the female student reacting in shock as the lecturer went down on his knees to propose to her

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to congratulate them

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A TikTok user with the handle @uncle_owas has shared a heartwarming video of a lecturer proposing to his student during a photoshoot.

The video showed the student's expression as the lecturer got down on one knee and presented a ring, adding an unexpected twist to their photoshoot session.

Lecturer goes on his knees to propose to student Photo credit: @uncle_owas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Memorable proposal during a photoshoot

Owas, who shared the video, added a playful caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"A student made her lecturer kneel down. Fear Edo girls! From Lecturer to Baby."

The caption highlighted the unexpected nature of the proposal and playfully referenced the reputation of Edo girls, generating curiosity and further engagement from netizens.

Reactions trail video of lecturer proposing to student

The video gained rapid traction, with netizens flooding the comments section to express their thoughts on the proposal.

Some commended the lecturer's bold move, praising the couple's love story.

@Chioma commented:

“Na pikin wey know book lecturer dey marry o ndi God when.”

@The Lucky Starlet reacted:

“My current situation el in university.”

@McGeorge reacted:

“Who is lecturing who now? Love can happen to anyone. Congratulations to you both.”

@Mercelina said:

“She be like class pre.”

@user93135131737742 said:

“Sure A's. Congrats.”

@user8343053140956 said:

“Congratulations lecturer student.”

@Aigbe said:

“Congratulations love.”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer emotional as student proposes to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student, Big Bantin, caused quite a stir as he proposed to his female lecturer on campus. The incident happened at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) and sent social media users into a frenzy.

Bantin, a songwriter and hypeman, approached her where she sat and presented her flowers. People present screamed happily, urging the lecturer to say yes to him. Selling the act well, the lecturer acted emotional and covered her face before receiving the flower from the young man. The video went viral on TikTok.

Legit.ng gathered that it was all for fun and not a serious proposal. Responding to the video, the lecturer jokingly remarked that the flower was plastic and directed the young man to come for it. "It's even plastic....Come and carry your plastic flowers ooo," the lecturer, identified as Ella Baliat, wrote.

Source: Legit.ng