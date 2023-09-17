A man is currently in a dilemma after finding out his genotype and that of his pregnant fiancee does not match

This is coming after they went for a medical check-up to finalize arrangements for their church wedding

The genotype test shows that they are both carriers of the AS blood type, and they were advised not to marry

A man who is preparing for his church wedding discovered that his genotype and that of his wife do not match.

The man who is hearbroken said his wife was already three months pregnant before a medical test was carried out on the two of them.

The man's fiancee was already three months pregnant before they made the discovery. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Hispanolistic. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In a private message he sent to a Facebook user, Odo Godfrey Chikwere, the man said they were already preparing for their white wedding before the discovery was made.

He said they visited a reverend father who would conduct the white wedding, and he recommended a genotype test.

When they went for the test, they discovered, to their chagrin, that they were both carriers of the AS blood type.

Medical science advocates against breeding between AS blood carriers because their offspring have higher chances of being born with sickle cell anaemia.

The man said his mother likes the lady a lot and that she has advised him to marry her.

His words:

"She is AS and I'm also AS. The priest said he won't consent to such a marriage. I have done traditional rites. This lady may die if I leave her now. My mother said I should go ahead that God can change anything."

Facebook users react to man's genotype test

Ruthie Ndukwe said:

"How can one be in a relationship for 2 good years without knowing each other genotype? What kind of play is that. What have you 2 been discussing if I may ask?"

Nnaji Akachukwu Nnaji said:

"There's nothing more to add here, bro. The lady won't die. Love is not enough my brother. I just pray God comes through for the developing fetus because ignorance is not even an excuse to subject an innocent child to such an impending life of horror."

