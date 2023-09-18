A viral video has garnered attention as it showcased an extravagant plate of eba and vegetable soup being sold for N50k

Many netizens expressed disbelief and stated that they would never spend such a hefty sum on a meal

Others acknowledged that they were not the target market for the luxury food and encouraged the seller to keep up the work

Netizens have been captivated by the sight of garri and vegetable soup dishes adorned with gold-plated decorations.

The portion size appeared relatively small, adding to the intrigue surrounding its high price tag of N50k.

Gold-plated eba and soup selling for N50k Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram

The visual presentation of the dish, coupled with its exorbitant cost, left viewers divided in their opinions.

Netizens share their thoughts about N50k Eba and soup

The internet became a hub for discussions as netizens voiced their reactions to the pricey delicacy.

Many expressed disbelief and stated that they would never consider spending such a substantial amount on a single meal.

They emphasized that they did not align with the target market for this extravagant food experience.

Others, however, acknowledged that personal preferences and budgets differ, and respected the choices of those who could afford such luxury.

Social media reactions

@ms_teemahh reacted:

“50k? Because of stretch marks and eczema for the eba?”

@michael._u said:

“Be like na because you dey drop am slowly the price high like that? Abeg try move faster.”

@meetemmanueljacob said:

“Let this be the first and the last time you will try this. Don't desecrate Eba again!”

@fabhar_ reacted:

“For eba wetin I go just use hot water do.”

@kittydtailor said:

“Eba in shiny amour.”

@myslay.plug commented:

“Because of eba wey get tribal mark.”

@dean_ability said:

“Without the gold na how much?”

@nomarichard reacted:

“So na "yellow foil" make an expensive? Abi wetin.”

@official__teewealth said:

“Wait. Shey na the edible gold wey them put ontop cos the hike in price? Make them comot am, l'll pay 600 for the food abeg.”

@iamgloria_vive reacted:

“This Eba come get design pass Cake self.”

@thelagostourist commented:

“Looooool because of 2k edible gold?”

@oyinofjedi reacted:

“If you don't remove that foil.”

@the_mafiostyle said:

“People wey go buy am go buy am. I am not people.”

Watch the video below:

Lady pays heavily to get one bite meal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman wanted to try a fancy restaurant where some of the most expensive foods were sold. When she got there, she ordered one of the food on the menu with the expectation of what it should look like, particularly the size.

On getting the food, she was so flabbergasted and overwhelmed with surprise that she opened her mouth in effect. A woman, who was behind the camera and could pass as her friend, could be heard laughing so hard.

The surprise was evident on the woman's face till the end of the clip which made the woman behind the camera laugh more. The video has generated a lot of traction and has earned over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok.

