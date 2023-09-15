A lady was so happy when the school bag she bought for her daughter had some Chinese yuan notes

The excited mother said that they got N189k when she converted the free money into naira notes

People who watched her video said she was indeed blessed as a person narrated a similar experience

A Nigerian mother was happy when her daughter discovered some Chinese yuan notes in the schoolbag she had bought for her.

The woman (@edithgift101) called the act a miracle as she changed the money into N189k. She flaunted the foreign currency in joy.

The mother showed off the Chinese Yuan notes. Middle photo is for illustration. Photo source: @edithgift101, Getty/Igor Sava, 500px.

Chinese yuan converted to naira

Many people rejoiced with the woman and said it was her reward for motherhood. The Chinese yuan notes looked clean.

She said in a TikTok video:

"This one na miracle o. God o. God no dey sleep o. E clear abi."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kendra said:

"@princess gift50 make we go buy no bag if we fit see money inside."

oghenemineubido said:

"My dear will don to suffer for this life for children so will Deserve the best."

EXGIRLFRIEND said:

"God nor really dey sleep."

Shantee_Organics said:

"Wow no be small miracle oh for this economy na proper congratulations."

Juliet said:

"Nor be small one congratulations."

samsonjennifer2 said:

"My mum saw abt 400 plus yuan inside a bag she was abt ti sell wen we change the money it was about 40k."

