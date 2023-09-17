A 22-year-old tricycle rider has impressed Nigerians after returning a huge amount of money that was forgotten by a passenger

The passenger who came from Chad to buy goods in Kano forgot 15 million naira in the young man's tricycle

The kind rider returned the money immediately after hearing a message about the missing money on the radio

A 22-year-old tricycle driver identified as Auwalu Salisu has returned N15 million forgotten by his passenger in Kano state.

According to him, he returned the money after listening to a message about missing money on the radio in Kano.

Man returns N15 million to foreigner Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Salisu returns whopping N15 million

The cash, N15 million when converted made up to 10.130 million CFA and N2.9 million.

In a discussion with Arewa Radio in Kano, the kind man revealed that he never observed that his passenger had forgotten the money until he got home.

A photo trending on social media showed the kind tricycle rider posing with the box of money which he returned.

Reactions as tricycle rider returns N15 million

The post has attracted lots of comments from netizens who applauded the tricycle driver's decency and hoped that he would be duly appreciated for his kindness.

@sleekey9.0 said:

"How do you comfortably move around with such a huge amount of money? You people have mind o, if I carry ordinary 100k bag, I move faster than the wind and suspect every one around me."

@the_hunteezz added:

"Forget, good people dey regardless."

@lymdafelix:

"Person get mind forget 15M. Make I loss small #100 like this, I fit show for NTA news as missing person cuz where I go find my #100 reach ehnnn."

@unlimited_cash007 reacted:

"Please make a good research of names before giving them to your child it's very important."

@onyeka.gram said:

"Dem jazz am nii."

@jesseblinkz_ wrote:

"Na fear make e return am."

@pearlyugo replied:

"Go bless his good heart."

@yhulukluvly said:

"Some people dey forget something sha. A whole 15m? I more for forget 50naira change sef."

@shantelnicholas added:

"Him own noho ever loss, super proud of him."

@shedsntdomakeup1 said:

"Good people still deh."

Hotel staff returns $70,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has been praised by many for returning the $70,000 (54,355,000) a customer misplaced.

According to a Vanguard report, the incident happened at the Eko Hotel and Suites, where she works. The lady did not touch any part of the huge sum before returning.

Many people said that she is a perfect example of honesty at a time many would have done otherwise. A TikTok video shared by @voiceofourancestorch has gathered some reactions. Some people condemned her act.

