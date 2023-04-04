A Nigerian man saw a person's misplaced wallet containing £1500 (N864,360.95) and contacted the owner through his credentials

The wallet's owner was surprised when he met the young man and saw that none of his money was missing

Many people on TikTok said the young man is a perfect example of how honest many Nigerians are

A young Nigerian man, @quandeykana90, in the UK has been massively praised online after he returned a lost wallet containing £1500 (N864,360.95) to the owner in a video.

When the good man saw the wallet, he got the person's contact through an earlier clip about the missing wallet. He called and arranged where they should meet.

They arranged a meeting for him to return the missing wallet. Photo source: @papa_jay

Source: TikTok

Honest Nigerian returned missing wallet

The owner of the wallet was amazed that someone would return such an amount of money without touching any of the bills. The Nigerian man asked the owner to count his money to be sure everything was complete.

A lady who came along with the wallet owner kept hyping the young man as a handsome and truthful person. The kind man said he was fasting as he declined all forms of reward. Many were amazed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud young man who returned missing wallet

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 70,000 likes.

@makeMONEY_enjoylife said:

"Nice one, 1500, that is like 1.2m, who say Nigerians no love dam self.. One love."

@simechee2 said:

"This was me when I don't know the value of money not now."

@susan706150 said:

"He should of give the guy some money out of being so honest."

@Zinom Yashim Joshua said:

"Home training no be waste of time."

@Benderofspoons said:

"Just shows there are good people hope you reward him."

@palacsh nonih said

"But I will not let him go without taking any cash from me."

@florenceosazuwa36 said:

"This is the love we have for our country Nigeria love them only politicians dividing us."

@isaacxon said:

"God bless him real good.. thanx for sharing."

@Ms Loyal said:

"May God bless this young man. People like him are rare in this world."

Source: Legit.ng