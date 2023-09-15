A man who appeared to be hustling in the streets was sighted pushing a woman and her goods in a wheelbarrow

The entire road was flooded, but the man defied the waters and navigated the place to cross the woman to the other side

At the moment, the video has received close to 10k likes and more than 600 shares after it was posted on TikTok

Over 9,000 TikTok users have viewed the video of a man who pushed a woman in a wheelbarrow.

The man appeared to be hustling in the streets and may have carried the woman for a fee.

The man hustled in the streets with his wheelbarrow. Photo credit: TikTok/@wise_man_66.

Source: TikTok

The street looked like a market area with people by either side of the muddy road.

Also, there were stores and some roadside hustlers. The whole road was flooded with brownish water.

Viral video shows man pushing woman in wheelbarrow

Despite the flood, the man was able to navigate the road as he struggled to cross the woman to dry land.

The inscription on his wheelbarrow reads:

"One day one day."

This could mean he aspires to make it one day through his hustling. The video has received over 600 shares after it was posted by @wise_man_66.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng