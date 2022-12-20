A lady has resigned from her teaching job and has turned into a truck driver raking in a whopping N64 million annual income

Th lady known as Clarissa Rankin has said people are surprised any time they see her driving heavy duty trucks

She has become a celebrity as she has 1.8 million followers on TikTok and 105k fans on Instagram as of Tuesday, December 20

A lady has turned truck driving into an admirable profession and she has become a celebrity.

The lady known as Clarissa Rankin has a combined followership of over 2 million on TikTok and Instagram as of Tuesday, December 20.

Clarissa Rankin earns N64 million annually driving truck. Photo credit: CNBC.

Clarissa originally studied criminal justice and initially took up a job as a teacher earning N847k annually.

Story of a lady who became a truck driver

But she turned to truck driving when the income that came from her teaching job could not support her family.

Initially when she started driving trucks, she earned an annual income of N22 million.

Her income increased to N64 million annually when she started her own compay, JC Rankins Transport.

Clarissa has said people are always surprised when they see her behind the wheels of her massive truck.

She told CNBC:

"People always have this image in their mind of a truck driver being a man with a big old stomach, big old beard and wearing overalls.

"I love to get that expression on people's faces like, 'Can you really drive that?' And I'm like, 'Yes, I got this honey.'"

Apart from her truck driving business, she makes additional N16 million income from TikTok where she has close to 2 million followers.

Clarissa is 36 and together with her husband and children live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

