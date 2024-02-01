A video shows how a bridesmaid danced during a wedding which prompted some people to say she was happier than the bride

In the video, the lady captivated the audience with her mesmerising dance, which made the MC continuously hail her

After the short clip was posted on TikTok, it went viral and attracted funny comments as well as praise from dance lovers

A lady who danced during a wedding reception has gone viral because of her entertaining moves.

In a video shared by @alantaglobalentertainment, the lady took over the dance floor and displayed captivating moves.

The lady danced with so much energy. Photo credit: TikTok/@alantaglobalentertainmen.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the lady dancing excitedly in a way that made some people accuse her of being too happy.

She danced to a native song, stomping her feet on the ground as if she was moving on wheels.

The video was captioned:

"This one bridesmaid is dancing more happily more than the bride. I hope all is well."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a bridesmaid who danced at wedding

@Diamond said:

It's the way the girl on red dey use eyes turn follow her."

@Jessica felix asked:

"Then where’s the bride."

@Omah commented:

"We both were in dance and drama during our Nysc days so she use to dance Martha."

@pandora 222 reacted:

"She is just happy nothing more abeg."

@Elcee_hair21 (Nne Ada) remarked:

"You see person wey dey help una make party hot, you dey complain."

@userKamso1996 said:

"She is happy for her friend oo. Because she has known the amount of shege her friend has seen in a relationship."

@happiness said:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit."

@ASAUGO commented:

"This is the way I will dance at my friend's wedding."

@DONALD commented:

"May God bless me with a woman that knows how to dance and have a good character."

